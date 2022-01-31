NEWS

Attica bus fire leads to passenger evacuation

File photo.

Passengers had to be evacuated from a bus in Pallini, east of the capital, after a suspected engine fault caused it to catch fire on Monday.

Firefighters were called to the vehicle which was traveling from the Doukissis Plakentias metro station in northern Athens to the port town of Rafina in eastern Attica.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) said the exact cause of the fire, which was quickly extinguished, would be investigated.

 

