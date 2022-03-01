fire-service-trying-to-cool-smoking-ferry-after-fresh-conflagration

Search and rescue efforts on the Euroferry Olympia had to be abandoned on Monday after a fresh conflagration filled the ship with dense smoke. [Voula Pappa/InTime News]

Firefighting efforts continued on the Euroferry Olympia passenger ship in the western Greek port of Astakos on Tuesday, after a fresh conflagration in the second garage deck hampered efforts the previous day.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the fire service is focusing on pouring as much water onto the outside of the ship as possible to reduce high temperatures on the inside.

It said that there is still a lot of dense smoke inside the ship and only when all fires are completely extinguished will the operation resume to find the three people still missing and to remove the vehicles from the ship’s garages.

Three bodies have already been recovered from the ferry, which went up in flames off the coast of Corfu while sailing to Italy earlier this month.