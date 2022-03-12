new-covid-infections-decrease-in-weekend-lull

A cleaning worker mops the floor as medical staff examine a Covid-19 patient in an ICU of the Sotiria Thoracic Diseases Hospital in Athens, last year. [AP]

Greek health authorities announced fewer new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Saturday, as is the case over the weekend when less tests are conducted.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said it had confirmed 19,002 new cases, down from 21,260 the day before.

It also announced fewer deaths (39) compared with Friday (49). There were 363 patients on ventilators, two more than on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,623,628 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 26,513 fatalities.