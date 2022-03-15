german-climbers-rescued-from-crete-mountain

A family of five Germans had to be rescued in the early hours of Tuesday after running into trouble while climbing on Mount Dikti, on the eastern part of the popular Aegean island.

Speaking to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) late on Monday when the operation was launched, the mayor of Oropedi in the region of Lasithi, Yanis Stefanakis, said that the five hikers appear to have become trapped in deep snow at an altitude of 1,200 meters.

They were brought to safety in an operation conducted by EMAK rescuers, the Fire Service, the police, the municipal civil protection office and a team of volunteers.

All five were given a clean bill of health after being examined by doctors at a local medical center, AMNA reported.