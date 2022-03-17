Pierrakakis: EU needs to reinforce cybersecurity

Facing unprecedented crises in several areas, the EU needs to rapidly reinforce cybersecurity within its member states and step up efforts to create a European Cyber Shield, Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new premises of the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) in Halandri, northern Athens, Pierrakakis said “we need to protect our digital world and technologies the same way we need to protect our physical world.”

ENISA is the sole EU agency headquartered in Greece.

Addressing the same event, Margaritis Schinas, European Commissioner for promoting the European way of life, said the “inauguration of the new ENISA headquarters is a strong symbol in the dark times we are living through. The war at our doorstep is not only raging in the streets of Kiev or in Mariupol. It adds to the growing number of threats that have been relentlessly targeting the EU and its neighbors in the past weeks and months.

“To these threats and to their perpetrators, that only seek to divide us, we must respond firmly, with solidarity, with unity and with coordination. Speak and act with one voice. One European voice. ENISA is a cornerstone of this joint effort.”

ENISA Executive Director Juhan Lepassaar said the agency’s new headquarters provided it “with a firm basis to implement its mandate of achieving a common high level of cybersecurity in Europe.”

At the inauguration, ENISA management board members exchanged views on the direction the agency should follow in some key areas of its work in the wake of Russian aggression against Ukraine.