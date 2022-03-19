Shipping ministry: free-floating mines endanger ships in Black Sea

Mines near Ukraine’s ports are endangering ships, the Ministry of Shipping warns.

The ministry’s Integrated Searchy and Rescue Coordinated Center has informed the Union of Greek Shipowners that numerous sea mines near the ports of Odessa, Ochakiv and Yuzhny have been unmoored and are afloat at sea.

The center says Greece’s maritime attache in Novorossiysk, Russia, was informed by the regional port administration of Sochi, Russia, of the issue.