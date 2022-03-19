NEWS

Shipping ministry: free-floating mines endanger ships in Black Sea

shipping-ministry-free-floating-mines-endanger-ships-in-black-sea
[Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS Archive Photo]

Mines near Ukraine’s ports are endangering ships, the Ministry of Shipping warns.

The ministry’s Integrated Searchy and Rescue Coordinated Center has informed the Union of Greek Shipowners that numerous sea mines near the ports of Odessa, Ochakiv and Yuzhny have been unmoored and are afloat at sea.

The center says Greece’s maritime attache in Novorossiysk, Russia, was informed by the regional port administration of Sochi, Russia, of the issue.

Shipping Ukraine War
READ MORE
[Oleksandr Lapshyn/Reuters]
NEWS

Ukrainian ambassador calls on Greece for support

greece-among-countries-seeking-un-meeting-over-shipping-dangers-after-ukraine-invasion
ECONOMY

Greece among countries seeking UN meeting over shipping dangers after Ukraine invasion

Search and rescue efforts on the Euroferry Olympia had to be abandoned on Monday after a fresh conflagration filled the ship with dense smoke. [Voula Pappa/InTime News]
NEWS

Fire service trying to cool smoking ferry after fresh conflagration

President Tayyip Erdogan holds a news conference during the NATO summit at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, June 14, 2021 [Reuters/Yves Herman/Pool/File Photo]
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey will apply convention on access to Black Sea

[InTime News]
NEWS

Three more bodies recovered from Euroferry Olympia; three still missing

[File photo]
NEWS

Shipping ministry urges Greek vessels to leave Ukrainian and Russian territorial waters