Minister’s office attacked with homemade explosive device

The office of Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis in central Athens was attacked by unknown assailants on Sunday. According to information from the scene, the assailants placed a homemade explosive device made of gas canisters outside the building. There were material damages to the surrounding area after the device detonated.

“The efforts of the bullies responsible for this and all attacks on government members are futile if they believe that they will terrorize and stop us,” said government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou.

“We condemn the attack of the minister’s office with the use of an explosive device. These practices cannot be accepted in the framework of a democratic society,” said the spokesperson of opposition party SYRIZA.

