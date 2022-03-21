three-turkish-citizens-arrested-for-migrant-trafficking

Three Turkish citizens were arrested on the island of Leros on suspicion of trafficking 98 migrants on March 13.

According to information released by the Hellenic Coast Guard, two of the men were in command of the vessel while the third was responsible for engineering. They are accused of being part of an organized network of traffickers active in Turkey.

The three were arrested for illegally entry , trafficking, and participation in an organized criminal activity. After a hearing with a prosecutor, they were remanded in custody.

The authorities are investigating the evidence to determine whether the suspects or other members of their alleged network are active in other Aegean islands.