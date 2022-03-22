covid-outbreak-reported-at-maximum-security-wing-of-domokos-prison

At least 18 of some 60 inmates being held in the maximum-security wing of Domokos Prison in central Greece have tested positive for Covid-19, reports on Tuesday indicated.

The preliminary results of the testing drive came after several cases were reported in another wing of the penitentiary, prompting testing to be expanded to the wing housing some of Greece’s most hardened criminals.

The 18 inmates who have tested positive include the hitman of the November 17 terrorist group, Dimitris Koufodinas, and Revolutionary Struggle leader Nikos Maziotis, who share a cell.

There is a third man in their cell and he has so far tested negative, Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper reported.