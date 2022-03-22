call-center-for-ukrainian-refugees-gets-350-calls-a-day

A call center for displaced Ukrainians in Greece set up on March 3 by the Greek Migration Ministry is receiving some 350 telephone inquiries each day, the ministry said in tweets on Tuesday, including at least 50 calls on weekends and holidays.

The ministry said that the five most common questions asked by phone include how to apply for temporary protection; how to get help for health issues and basic goods; how to find a place to stay; how to register children in schools; and issues related to Covid-19 vaccination.

The call center is staffed by the ministry, its asylum service, and NGO Metadrasi as well as Ukrainian embassy volunteers, it added.

The center is part of an effort by the ministry to help Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country to apply for various kinds of help, and its platform at https://migration.gov.gr/en/ is constantly added to with new services, including an upcoming registration for appointments to get temporary residence and identification papers. The help is offered in English and Ukrainian.

In addition to help for the refugees, the platform also offers an opportunity for Greek citizens to sign up to host refugees or to provide humanitarian help (“Help Ukraine”).

[AMNA]