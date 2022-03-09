Greece evacuating people from Ukraine on Greek ships, Foreign Ministry says

People who fled the war from neighboring Ukraine sleep at the Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Mar. 9, 2022 [AP Photo/Daniel Cole]

Greece is running five operations to evacuate Greek citizens, their relatives and other nationalities from Odessa, Kiev and Mariupol on Greek-owned ships, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Alexandros Papaioannou complemented the remaining Greek diplomatic staff in Ukraine, in embassy officials in Bucharest and the ministry in Athens for their work in getting Greeks in Ukraine to safety.

He said officials were working in close coordination with the OSCE and the Red Cross.

Papaioannou said that Foreign Minster Nikos Denias has cancelled a large number of appointments abroad due to the crisis. He will, however, be attending the EU Council of Foreign Affairs on March 21 and will visit India on March 22.

Asked to comment on Kosovo’s intention to join NATO, Papaioannou said four NATO members do not recognize the state and that Greece’s position on Kosovo has not changed. [AMNA]