Greece stands by diaspora in Ukraine, president says in March 25 message

The Greek community in Ukraine “is in our thoughts, as it’s going through a trying time and is suffering the hardships of war,” President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has said, in her message to diaspora Greeks ahead of Greek Independence Day on March 25.

The diaspora in Ukraine are “showing courage drawn from the love for their homeland, looking forward to the quickest possible end to the war and the beginning of a new life from the ashes of destruction,” she noted.

Sakellaropoulou said the Greek struggle for independence 200 years ago is a constant reminder “of the value of our nation’s unity and harmony which transcends our borders.”

She pointed out that the idea for Greece’s struggle for independence from Ottoman rule was nurtured in the port city of Odessa, “while the revolution was sparked in the heroic city of Mariupol, where a ‘little Greece’ became prosperous on the Sea of Azov.”

Greece is standing by the Greeks in Ukraine, stressed Sakellaropoulou. [AMNA]