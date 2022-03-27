NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 13,429 new cases, 52 deaths

coronavirus-13429-new-cases-52-deaths
[Laurent Gillieron/EPA]

New cases of the coronavirus declined, as usual, Sunday, because of significantly less testing, while both deaths and intubations remained fairly steady, authorities announced.

The number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday was 13,429 from 16,558 the day before. There were also 52 deaths, down from 56 the day before, and 342 patients on ventilators, up from 341 Saturday but down from 346 last Sunday. 

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,930,321 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 27,268 fatalities, 331 of them over the past week.

