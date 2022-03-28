six-arrested-over-attack-on-soccer-player-in-kilkis

Six soccer fans, aged between 22 and 42, have been arrested and charged with assault over an attack against a soccer player in Kilkis, in northern Greece.

The incident took place on Sunday after a lower league match between Apollon Pefkodasous and Makedonikos Grivas.

The 36-year-old victim told the police he was set up and physically attacked by a group of ten men outside his home in the town of Polykastro.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear.

One of the suspects, aged 26, has filed a lawsuit against the soccer player over assault causing bodily harm.

Both are still being treated at the same hospital.

The Greek government earlier this year vowed to tighten rules to combat violence at sports events following the killing of a 19-year-old soccer fan by rival supporters in Thessaloniki.