NEWS

Six arrested over attack on soccer player in Kilkis

six-arrested-over-attack-on-soccer-player-in-kilkis

Six soccer fans, aged between 22 and 42, have been arrested and charged with assault over an attack against a soccer player in Kilkis, in northern Greece.

The incident took place on Sunday after a lower league match between Apollon Pefkodasous and Makedonikos Grivas.

The 36-year-old victim told the police he was set up and physically attacked by a group of ten men outside his home in the town of Polykastro. 

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear.

One of the suspects, aged 26, has filed a lawsuit against the soccer player over assault causing bodily harm. 

Both are still being treated at the same hospital.

The Greek government earlier this year vowed to tighten rules to combat violence at sports events following the killing of a 19-year-old soccer fan by rival supporters in Thessaloniki.

Crime Soccer
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Four arrests in ongoing crackdown on hooliganism

[InTime News]
NEWS

Parliament approves bill to deal with sports violence

[Intime News]
NEWS

Two arrested for 2021 September apartment blast

[InTime News]
SPORTS VIOLENCE

Greece suspends operation of fan clubs until July 31

[Intime News]
NEWS

Hooligans heading straight to jail 

[InTime News]
NEWS

12th suspect jailed over soccer fan murder