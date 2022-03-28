NEWS

Russian couple seeks to overturn Greek ban on renewing residence permits

A Russian businessman who has lived and worked in Greece since 2012, is seeking an injunction from Greece’s top administrative court to overturn a ministerial order suspending the renewal or issuing of new residence permits to citizens of the Russian Federation due to the war in Ukraine.

On February 28, 2022, the minister for immigration and asylum ordered a halt to the processing of all residence permit applications from Russian citizens.

The Russian man and his wife seek to have the decision declared unconstitutional by the Council of State.

The couple live in Thessaly, where the man runs a car rental business and also sells and manages of agricultural real estate.

The couple own their own home.

In his application, he states that their residence permits are due to expire next month and that the local aliens’ office refuses to accept his application for renewal.

Migration Russia Justice
