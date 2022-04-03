fm-reiterates-greek-support-for-odessa

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke to reporters from the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Sunday during his visit in which he also delivered humanitarian aid to the region.

“I am here today as a representative of the Greek government, the Mitsotakis government, and I believe the whole of Greek society to deliver aid to Odessa. Humanitarian aid not only for the city’s ethnic Greek community but for all inhabitants of the city” said Dendias.

“I would also like to thank the Consul General Dochtsis and his colleagues for their work and the way they have carried it out. The operation of the Consulate will help distribute humanitarian aid and will create evacuation corridors for the Greek community from all areas of Ukraine through Odessa, if the need arises. It also underlines our historic presence in the city,” he added.

Finally, Dendias reiterated Greece’s unwavering support to the Greek ethnic community in Ukraine.