NEWS

Temporary protection of refugees from Ukraine launched on Monday

temporary-protection-of-refugees-from-ukraine-launched-on-monday
[Gleb Garanich/Reuters]

The process for the temporary protection offered to refugees from Ukraine was launced on Monday at the regional asylum offices in Athens, Thessaloniki, Patras and on the island of Crete.

Those entitled should call for an appointment with the Asylum Service via the digital platform and to go to the offices according to their appointment.

As it is noted in an announcement, the procedure is held exclusively by the Asylum Service employees at extended working hours and with the support of the European Asylum Support Office.

The General Counsul of Ukraine in Thessaloniki, Vadim Sabluk, and the honorary consul Dimitris Dimitriadis were informed about the procedure during their visit to the regional asylum office in Thessaloniki.  [AMNA]

Ukraine Migration
READ MORE
[ARKADY BUDNITSKY/EPA]
NEWS

More than 16,431 Ukrainians have reached Greece 

[Vadim Ghirda./AP]
NEWS

Electronic platform for displaced Ukrainians opens

ukrainian-children-trying-to-restart-their-education
NEWS

Ukrainian children trying to restart their education

Children from Ukraine sleep at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, Mar. 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion [AP Photo/Sergei Grits]
NEWS

EU commission to help member states assist Ukraine refugees

[Maria Hourdari/Intime News]
NEWS

Call center for Ukrainian refugees gets 350 calls a day

File photo [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
NEWS

Athens suburb, village in Pella welcome Ukrainian refugees