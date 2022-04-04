temporary-protection-of-refugees-from-ukraine-launched-on-monday

The process for the temporary protection offered to refugees from Ukraine was launced on Monday at the regional asylum offices in Athens, Thessaloniki, Patras and on the island of Crete.

Those entitled should call for an appointment with the Asylum Service via the digital platform and to go to the offices according to their appointment.

As it is noted in an announcement, the procedure is held exclusively by the Asylum Service employees at extended working hours and with the support of the European Asylum Support Office.

The General Counsul of Ukraine in Thessaloniki, Vadim Sabluk, and the honorary consul Dimitris Dimitriadis were informed about the procedure during their visit to the regional asylum office in Thessaloniki. [AMNA]