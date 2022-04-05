ukraine-engagement-reflected-in-dendias-trip-to-odessa

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias (2-R) shake hands with Colonel Maksym Marchenko (L), head of the Odesa regional military administration, in Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday. [GEORGE VITSARAS/EPA]

The visit on Sunday by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to Odessa in Ukraine signaled the determination in Athens to remain active in the effort to support the Greek community and the Ukrainians who are still facing the catastrophic spectrum of the war.

His visit essentially symbolized Athens’ support for Ukraine, as it was accompanied by the decision to reopen the consulate general in the city, making it the only European one that remains open, but also the continuation of humanitarian aid.

The Foreign Ministry has stated its objective for Dendias to also visit Kyiv and, when conditions allow, Mariupol.

Meanwhile on Monday, Dendias himself and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Athens’ disgust at the crimes against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv.