big-fire-breaks-out-on-island-of-rhodes

A photograph of the blaze in Soroni, published by the Rodiaki.gr website.

A school and an unspecified number of homes were evacuated on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes on Tuesday as a large wildfire approached the seaside village of Soroni.

According to an announcement from the Fire Service, the blaze started in woodland on the outskirts of the village, which is located on the island’s northeastern coast, some 20 kilometers from the town of Rhodes.

Local news website Rodiaki confirmed that the Community Association of Soroni had issued an announcement ordering the evacuation of the village’s old quarter.

Rodiaki also said that the blaze, which is being fanned by strong winds, has knocked out several power lines in the area.