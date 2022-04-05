18,988 new cases of Covid-19 reported

Greek health authorities announced 18,988 new cases of Covid-19 and 70 virus-related deaths on Tuesday during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 358 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new reported cases of Covid-19 were identified from a total of 402,653 tests, a positivity rate of 4.72%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, saw a slight increase in new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday with a reported 7,454 cases (up from 6,786 on Monday). The northern port city of Thessaloniki had 1,669 new cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,114,591, with a total of 27,816 deaths over the same period.