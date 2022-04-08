NEWS

Man who posed with Kalashnikov for documentary arrested

man-who-posed-with-kalashnikov-for-documentary-arrested

Police have announced the arrest of a 33-year-old man who posed and fired shots from an assault rifle in a documentary by an international media outlet on ganger rap in Athens.

The documentary, “Greece’s Most Controversial Rap Mafia: BCC Gang,” was published on VICE last month. It was filmed in Menidi, in western Attica.

It is understood that the arrested man is associated with a well-known rapper and has appeared in music clips.

Police believe they retrieved the weapon, a Kalashnikov, that appeared in the documentary during a raid on the man’s home.

He faces charges of illegal possession of weapons.

A 28-year-old woman was also arrested in the raid.

