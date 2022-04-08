drummer-in-the-dock-for-sexual-abuse-of-minors

A drummer who collaborated with a popular Greek rock band faces fresh charges for sexual offenses against minors.

He has already received a sentence of 12 years in prison from a court of first instance for sexually abusing a 6-year-old.

On Thursday he was indicted by the Prosecutor’s Office for the offenses of repeated sexual intercourse with minors under the age of 12 and over.

The charges concern five girls, and the acts he is accused of allegedly occurred between 2007 to 2013 at a campsite in southern Greece.

The case file was forwarded to an investigator who will summon the musician on Monday.