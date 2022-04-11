over-70s-set-to-be-offered-second-booster-this-week

Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos prepares a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, for Maria Georgiopoulou at her home in Athens, Wednesday. [AP]

After offering a second Cover-19 booster dose to people aged 80-plus last week, Greek health officials are this week expected to open the platform for the over-70s. The 60-69 age cohort will follow, although officials have not yet given an exact date.

Greece’s National Vaccination Committee gave the green light on the basis of the latest epidemiological data, the time interval since the first booster shot and the country’s vaccination coverage, now estimated at around 72 percent. The regulatory clearance of fourth shots for older adults by the FDA and the CDC is believed to have influenced the decision.

An estimated 1.3 million people over the age of 60 are eligible for the second booster shot, which is also recommended for immunocompromised children and 12-17-year-olds.

Experts say a second booster dose of an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization.