police-on-rhodes-arrest-suspected-migrant-traffickers

Police on Rhodes announced on Monday that they arrested four foreigners suspected of involvement in a criminal organization that trafficked migrants to the island.

Those arrested come from Lebanon, Egypt and Syria.

The group allegedly collected migrants from beaches and transported them to hotels in Rhodes in their private cars, where they were provided with forged or stolen documents to help them continue their journey to other European countries.

Police allege that the group was in communication with traffickers in Turkey.

The four suspects have already appeared before a prosecutor.

As part of their investigation in the group’s activities, another three people were arrested in Athens, including two Syrians and a Palestinian, one of whom was already arrested in October 2021 for similar offences.