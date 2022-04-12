three-men-remanded-over-sports-related-violence

Three men, aged 26, 35 and 41, who were arrested for an assault on a 26-year-old male which took place early on Sunday in Stavroupoli, Thessaloniki, were indicted by a prosecutor on Monday on charges of robbery, grievous bodily harm and possession of objects that could cause bodily harm.

The first act is a felony and the other two are misdemeanors. It was the latest incident in what appears to be sports-related violence in the country.

The three suspects were remanded and given a deadline to prepare their defense. They denied any wrongdoing.

The incident reportedly involved around seven or eight people who got out of three vehicles and approached the 26-year-old and asked him what soccer team he supported.

After physically assaulting him, they made off with his bag and other personal belongings.

The victim was injured and taken to hospital for first aid.