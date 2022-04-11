three-arrested-over-sports-related-assault-in-thessaloniki

One person had to be taken to hospital after being assaulted by a group of men in Thessaloniki in northern Greece, in what appears to be the latest incident of sports-related violence in the country.

Police said they arrested three suspects, aged 26, 35 and 41, over the attack against the 26-year-old which took place in the western suburb of Evosmos in the early hours of Sunday.

The 26-year-old told the police that he was approached by a group of seven to eight men who asked him what team he supported before assaulting him. The men allegedly also stole a bag from the victim. The attackers fled the scene in three cars, police said, adding that the drivers have been identified and arrested.

Police are on the hunt for the rest of the suspects.

Greece’s conservative government has vowed to crack down on hooligan violence after the brutal murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos in Thessaloniki earlier this year.