Covid: 8,223 new cases, 77 deaths, 329 intubated

Health authorities announced 8,223 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, down on Thursday’s figure of 9,308.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 77 deaths, 20 more than on the previous day.

There were 329 patients on ventilators, five fewer than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 53.8% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,224,479 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 28.488 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.5% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 79.