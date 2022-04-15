katrougalos-accuses-pm-of-overturning-greek-foreign-policy

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made “a grave error” by “overturning a time-honored doctrine of Greek foreign policy” and turning Greece into a western outpost, the foreign affairs spokesperson of main opposition SYRIZA said on Friday.

At a round table of the party’s 3rd Congress in Faliro, Giorgos Katrougalos, a former foreign minister, said that the traditional doctrine began with then prime minister Konstantine Karamanlis’ visit to Moscow in 1979. That doctrine views Greece as a pillar of stability, as an exporter of stability and security, as a peace-loving country and as an adherent of international laws, Katrougalos noted.

Greece is not a country of “equal distances,” he stressed. Although its political home base is the European Union, it still seeks to serve as “a bridge between its political home base and other great powers.”

In this sense, Katrougalos said, Mitsotakis chose to take Greece back to the traditional right-wing role of “an outpost of the West,” thus turning the country into a part of the Ukrainian crisis instead of part of a solution, as Turkey did.

The aim should be the end of the war in Ukraine, he said, warning that those who call for a change in Russian leadership are essentially “prepared to sacrifice the Ukrainian people to their own political ambitions.” [AMNA]