PM welcomes UN resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday.

In its General Assembly meeting on Wednesday, the UN passed by overwhelming vote a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. A total of 141 countries voted the nonbinding resolution, 5 voted against (Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea) and 35 abstained, including China.

“The UN has spoken clearly and loudly in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This historic vote is not only an expression of international solidarity, but a direct demand that Russia immediately and completely withdraws its troops. We stand with Ukraine,” the PM said in a tweet.

[AMNA]