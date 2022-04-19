Public transport to run less frequently over Easter

Public transport in Athens will run less frequently from Greek Orthodox Good Friday to Easter Monday, the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) and Urban Rail Transport (STASY) said on Tuesday.

On Good Friday (April 22) buses, trolleys, metro, tram and ISAP trains will follow Saturday scheduling.

On Holy Saturday (April 23) buses and trolleys will stop routes earlier, as they have to be in depos at 11 p.m.

Last boarding for Athens metro trains from all directions will be between 10.20 p.m. and 10.41 p.m., and from Syntagma Square’s metro at 11 p.m.

On Easter Sunday (April 24) and Easter Monday (April 25) ISAP trains (metro Line 1), metro Lines 2 and 3, as well as tram trains will run every 15 minutes.

[AMNA]