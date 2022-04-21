Covid-19 metrics continue to ease

All three significant Covid-19 metrics fell on Thursday with Greek health authorities announcing 6,755 new reported cases and 43 virus-related deaths (down from 7,365 and 64 on Wednesday). The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there were currently 284 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units, down from 291 the day before.

The total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,266,368, with a total of 28,808 virus-related deaths over the same period.