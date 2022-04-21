Biden, Mitsotakis to meet May 16

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US President Joe Biden will meet at the White House on May 16, the Prime Minister’s office said Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also announced the visit Thursday.

“President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece to the White House on May 16, 2022. The Prime Minister’s visit provides an opportunity to affirm our strong bilateral partnership and to celebrate 201 years of Greek independence. The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts with Allies and partners to support the people of Ukraine and impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression. They will discuss our close cooperation on global challenges, including climate change and energy security. The leaders will take stock of our joint efforts to promote global security through NATO, as well as our shared goals for peace and prosperity in the region. They will also celebrate the history, democratic values, and trade and investment links that have united our peoples and countries for generations,” Psaki said in a statement.