Covid-19 deaths and intubations continue to fall

Greek health authorities announced 7,014 new cases of Covid-19 and 30 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on Friday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there were currently 278 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units. There were 43 deaths and 284 intubations on Thursday.

The total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,273,382, with a total of 28,839 virus-related deaths over the same period.