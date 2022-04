A helicopter searches for missing people aboard the missing tour boat "Kazu 1" off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Shari, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on Sunday. [Kyodo/via Reuters]

Greece expressed its condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the sightseeing boat accident in Hokkaido, Japan, on Sunday, where 10 people were reported dead and 16 missing.

“Αt this difficult time, οur thoughts go out to the missing, the injured and to the rescue crews. We extend our deepest sympathies to the people and the government of Japan,” the Foreign Ministry said.