Belgian royals to visit Greece on May 2-4

[Olivier Matthys/AP]

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium will pay an official visit to Greece from May 2 to 4 accompanied by a large delegation numbering some 70 people, including ministers, rectors and businessmen.

“There is confidence in Greece’s prospects, so it was decided to organize this visit at the highest level,” said Belgian Ambassador in Athens Francoise Gustin, adding that the visit is expected to further enhance relations between the two countries.

“The two countries are partners in the European Union and complement each other in many ways. It is very important to take stock and think about how we can further deepen our cooperation,” said Gustin.

Seventeen CEOs of Belgian companies will also accompany the royal couple. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will meet with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

