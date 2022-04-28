NEWS

Bus with scout troop onboard catches fire

A bus carrying a scout troop caught fire on Thursday afternoon near Bralos, central Greece. According to information from the scene, the bus cabin suddenly filled with smoke and the driver pulled up on the side of the road and the scouts were evacuated to a safe distance.

The Hellenic Fire Service arrived on scene rapidly with five vehicles and are tackling the blaze that has engulfed the bus and spread to a nearby wooded area.

There is no indication as of yet to the cause of the fire.

