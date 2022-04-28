Mitsotakis to address US Congress May 17

US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi has sent a letter to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis inviting him, on behalf of the bipartisan Congressional leadership, to address a Joint Meeting of Congress on May 17, at 11 a.m. local time (6 p.m. Athens time), her official site has announced.

Mitsotakis is due to begin his official visit in the US on May 16. He is the first Greek Prime Minister invited to address a joint session of Congress.

The full letter follows:

April 28, 2022

His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic

General Secretariat of the Prime Minister

Maximos Mansion

Herod Atticus 19

10674 Athens, Greece

Dear Mr. Prime Minister:

On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is my honor to invite you to address a Joint Meeting of the two houses of Congress, assembled in the Chamber of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. It is our great privilege to host you for this belated commemoration of the Greek bicentennial, which we had to unfortunately delay last year due to the pandemic.

The unshakable bond between the United States and Greece is firmly rooted in our shared history and values. When drafting our Constitution, our Founders drew on the Ancient Greek ideals of liberty and democracy. Decades later, the Hellenic Republic was born of the same yearning for independence and self-government that ignited the American Revolution. Today, more than two centuries later, our nations are key allies on the world stage: advancing our mutual security and economic interests, as well as promoting our shared democratic values in the world.

As our world faces a pivotal moment in the fight between the forces of democracy and autocracy, the transatlantic alliance remains vital to the future of freedom in the world. The Congress and our Country look forward to hearing your message of democratic values as we continue to strengthen our partnership, bolster security and freedom worldwide, and build a brighter future for our children.

best regards,

NANCY PELOSI

Speaker of the House