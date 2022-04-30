No more vaccination certs for indoor places from May 1 but masks to remain

The public will no longer be required to present vaccination certificates to enter coffee, food and entertainment venues but will still need to wear masks as of Sunday, May 1.

Under the changes, incoming tourists will also be relieved of the obligation to present an EU Digital Covid Certificate EU Digital COVID Certificate.

In addition, the number of mandatory rapid self-tests for unvaccinated workers and for school and university teachers will be reduced from two to one per week, whereas staff in hospitals and care facilities for the elderly will continue to present two tests a week.

The new measures will also see the return of all venues to full seating capacity, while students in all school grades will not have to perform self-tests to attend classes.

However, the wearing masks in indoor spaces will remain in effect at least until the end of May. Masks are also recommended for crowded outdoor spaces.