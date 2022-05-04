Corbyn to attend Varoufakis party congress

British independent MP and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will attend and address the congress of Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25 party on May 12-15 in Athens.

Also participating will be Turkish journalist and commentator Ece Temelkuran, the author of How to Lose a Country: The 7 Steps from Democracy to Dictatorship.

Along with Varoufakis, Corbyn and Temelkuran will give a press conference on May 13 to present a declaration titled “The war on Ukraine calls for support for victims of war and a new non-aligned movement.”