New Covid-19 cases rise to 4,176

Greek health authorities announced an increase of new reported cases of Covid-19 with 4,176 on Tuesday (2,665 on Monday) while also reporting 39 virus-related deaths. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 240 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total reported number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,335,550, with a total of 29,249 virus-related deaths over the same period.