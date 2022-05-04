New Covid cases and hospital admissions rise

Covid-related hospital admissions rose by nearly 16% on Wednesday to 155, while the number of new cases reported also shot up to 8,015, from 4,176 on Tuesday and 2,665 on Monday.

The number of virus-related deaths reported in the 24-hour period was down, coming to 32 on Wednesday from 39 the day before, and taking Greece’s Covid official death toll to 29,284.

According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), 660 people were reported as having been re-infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the 24-hour period to Wednesday afternoon, while the number of patients on ventilators stood at 231, nearly half of which (49%) are regarded as fully vaccinated, though it is not clear how many have also had a booster shot after completing initial inoculation.