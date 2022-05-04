New management strategy for Covid-19 at schools 

Schools have opened after the Easter break with a new Covid-19 management strategy that does not include the obligation of regular self-diagnostic tests, nor quarantine for vaccinated children who have come in contact with a case but have tested negative for the coronavirus.

More specifically, the new health protocol for the operation of schools and educational institutions stipulates that regular self-diagnostic tests are no longer required for pupils and vaccinated teachers, including members of special education staff and special support staff.

However, the obligation to use face masks in indoor and outdoor areas remains, as does the use of antiseptics, and regular ventilation of the premises and thorough cleaning of surfaces and equipment. Moreover, separate breaks also remain in place.

Unvaccinated teachers must take a rapid test once a week at their own expense, up to 48 hours before school on Tuesday.