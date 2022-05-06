Push for creation of Muslim cemetery in Attica

The need for the creation of Muslim cemetery in Attica was reiterated on Thursday at a press conference held jointly by the Afghan and Pakistani communities of Greece, SYRIZA MPs and the Movement United Against Racism and the Fascist Threat (KEERFA).

The request is led by the Fagiri family, whose 5-year-old child died after being run over by a truck at the Malakasa accommodation facility in January 2021.

The child was buried in the cemetery of Schistos.

The parents are demanding justice for the death of their child, that his body be transferred to the Muslim cemetery in Thrace, and also that a Muslim cemetery be created in Attica.

SYRIZA MP and former minister Nikos Filis blamed “contracting interests” for the failure to create a Muslim cemetery during SYRIZA’s term in office.

“This cemetery is a matter of democratic order, a matter of respect for human rights,” he added.