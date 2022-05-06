NEWS

Covid: 5,130 new cases, 33 deaths, 224 intubated



Health authorities announced 5,130 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Friday, a slight decline on Thursday’s figure of 5,191.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 33 deaths, three more than on the previous day.

There were 211 patients on ventilators, down from 224 on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 52.6% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,353,886 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 29,349 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.6% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 79.

