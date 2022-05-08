Coronavirus: 3,195 new cases, 23 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 3,195 new coronavirus cases, along with 23 deaths, for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Sunday.

Cases declined significantly from the 4,698 announced a day earlier, but this may well be due to fewer tests being administered over the weekend. Deaths did rise, from 19 a day ago.

There are also 204 patients on ventilators, down from 210 Saturday and 238 last Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,361,779 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which an estimated 125,954, or 3.6%, are reinfections, along with 29,392 fatalities, 217 of them over the past week.