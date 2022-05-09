Covid: 2,819 new cases, 22 deaths, 198 intubated

Health authorities announced 2,819 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Monday, a fall on Sunday’s figure of 3,195.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 22 deaths, down one on the previous day.

There were 198 patients on ventilators, four fewer than on Sunday. Of the total intubated, 51.5% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,364,598 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 29,417 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.6% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 79.