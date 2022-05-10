NEWS

New US ambassador presents his credentials to the president

[InTime News]

The new United States Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis presented his credentials to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Tuesday morning. Following the ceremony held at the Presidential Mansion, Tsunis held a brief conversation with Sakellaropoulou and expressed how moved he was by his return to the land of his parents.

The son of immigrants from Platanos in Nafpaktia, Tsunis is a prominent and active member of the Greek-American community. He is a founding member of the Hellenic American Leadership Council and a Board Member of the Hellenic Initiative. Prior to his nomination he was also the founder, chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Chartwell Hotels.

Diplomacy
