New US ambassador presents his credentials to the president
The new United States Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis presented his credentials to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Tuesday morning. Following the ceremony held at the Presidential Mansion, Tsunis held a brief conversation with Sakellaropoulou and expressed how moved he was by his return to the land of his parents.
The son of immigrants from Platanos in Nafpaktia, Tsunis is a prominent and active member of the Greek-American community. He is a founding member of the Hellenic American Leadership Council and a Board Member of the Hellenic Initiative. Prior to his nomination he was also the founder, chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Chartwell Hotels.