New cases of Covid-19 jump up to 6,416

Greek health authorities announced 6,416 new reported cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, more than double the 2,819 reported on Monday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 27 virus-related deaths and 196 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,371,051, resulting in a total of 29,444 virus-related deaths over the same period.