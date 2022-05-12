NEWS

Incentives for doctors to join new healthcare system

The Health Ministry is prepared to provide a powerful monetary incentive to doctors to participate in the new primary healthcare system.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris told Parliament during the debate on Wednesday on the draft law aptly called “Doctor for All” that the monthly remuneration of personal doctors will range from 20 to 40 euros for each citizen they monitor. 

Given that each personal doctor can enroll up to 2,000 citizens, this means that the monthly fee could, in theory, even reach €8,000.

The exact amount of per capita compensation will depend on specific characteristics, such as age and health status. For example, €40 will be paid to a personal doctor for each registered elderly person with serious health problems that will in fact require frequent care, while €20 will be paid for young and healthy patients who require less frequent attention. 

