pulse-poll-gives-new-democracy-10-5-point-lead-over-syriza

SYRIZA is trailing conservative New Democracy by 10.5 percentage points in voting intentions, according to a new survey carried out by Pulse RC for Skai, with 34.5 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the ruling party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis compared to 24 percent for the leftists.

According to the same survey, the centrist Movement for Change would garner 6.5 percent, followed by the Communist Party on 6 percent, the extreme nationalist Greek Solution on 4.5 percent and MeRA25 of former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis on 3 percent.

Greeks for the Fatherland, established by former members of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, would fail to enter Parliament, garnering just 1.5 percent of the vote.